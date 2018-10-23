Quantcast

Sandy Hook shooter’s belongings ordered released to public

By: Associated Press October 23, 2018

Police must release disturbing writings and other belongings of the Newtown school shooter to the public because they are not exempt from the state's open record laws, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

