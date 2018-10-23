ADVERTISEMENT

DEPUTY LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL/SECRETARY

The Baltimore County Council is seeking an attorney to fill the position of Deputy Legislative Counsel/Secretary. The principal duties of this position include:

• Assisting the Legislative Counsel/Secretary in representation of the Baltimore

County Council.

• Drafting bills and resolutions, and revisions and amendments to legislation.

• Preparing Policy Notes on pending legislation to provide background information and policy/statutory analysis.

• Performing legal research and providing opinions and advice to Council members on proposed legislative initiatives and policy decisions, County fiscal and budgetary matters, and zoning and land use/development issues.

• Providing staffing and technical support to County Council ad hoc committees and commissions.

• Working as a liaison with Council Legislative Aides.

The aforementioned duties will vary in scale or duration, but will involve researching legal and policy issues; preparing correspondence or written memorandums as assigned or in response to legislative requests; and presenting information to Council members in formal and informal settings.

Qualifications for the position include a law degree from an accredited law school and member in good standing of the Maryland Bar; 2-5 years of legal work experience preferred, including government related experience; and a demonstrated interest in legislation and legal and public policy analysis. Interested persons should send a cover letter and resume to

The submittal deadline is November 7, 2018.

