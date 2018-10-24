Quantcast

CareFirst awards $2.1 million to community groups fighting opioid crisis

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 24, 2018

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has awarded a combined $2.1 million to 11 community health organizations fighting substance use disorders, including the opioid epidemic. The grants follow a request for proposals issued by CareFirst this year in an effort to fight the opioid crisis through community-centered organizations. The awardees include clinics, charities and drug treatment programs across CareFirst’s coverage ...

