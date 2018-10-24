Donna Parent and Heidi Daitch | EZShield + IdentityForce

EZShield + IdentityForce has appointed Donna Parent as its chief marketing officer and Heidi Daitch as its chief strategy officer. The appointments follow EZShield acquisition of IdentityForce Aug. 15.

With nearly 20 years of business-to-business technology marketing experience, Parent will be responsible for the corporate, product brand, and distribution strategies, along with go-to-market initiatives for promoting the market’s leading digital identity theft protection and cybersecurity solutions. Parent previously served as IdentityForce’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. Prior to joining IdentityForce in 2016, Parent served for nine years as the Vice President of Marketing at Aternity, Inc., a provider of End User Experience (EUE) and application performance monitoring solutions, acquired by Riverbed®.

Daitch will be responsible for driving product strategy, creating customizable solutions, and streamlining processes to ensure innovation and thought leadership in a rapidly changing cybersecurity industry. She also works closely with all business units to align the product roadmap with overall company goals. Daitch served as IdentityForce’s CSO for the past eight years. She has over 20 years’ experience in the technology industry driving product roadmap, strategy, and process to accelerate time to market and improve customer experience at companies ranging from startups to large enterprises.