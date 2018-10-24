Quantcast

Infogix acquires Md. data management tool firm

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2018

Datum, an Annapolis-based data governance software and strategic services, was acquired by Infogix, a provider of data management tools, company officials said Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Through this acquisition, the Naperville, Illinois-based Infogix enhances its industry-leading data governance framework with several key elements of Datum’s Information Value Management framework and prepackaged, outcome-driven ...

