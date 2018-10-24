Quantcast

Marijuana:  Here come the feds?

By: Barry Rosen And Alexandria K. Montanio October 24, 2018

Immediately after the first legal medical marijuana dispensaries opened in Maryland in December, the Trump administration issued a memo reversing Obama-era policy that allowed states to determine their marijuana rules largely without interference from federal prosecutors. The potential for renewed enforcement of federal law has made people anxious, especially doctors who face unique exposure because ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo