Deadline extended for insanity plea in newsroom shooting

By: Associated Press Brian Witte October 24, 2018

A Maryland judge has extended the deadline for lawyers to file a possible plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity for the man charged with killing five employees at a newspaper office.

