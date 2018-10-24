Quantcast

Pugh praises Lexington Market: ‘Great food, nice and clean’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 24, 2018

Efforts to lure customers back to Lexington Market plod along after video of a rat scurrying through a case of baked goods went viral this summer. Robert Thomas, executive director of Lexington Market and the Baltimore Public Markets, said his team continues to try and bring shoppers back. Those efforts, he said, include new marketing strategies, ...
Ben Jealous placed nearly a half dozen calls to a lobbyist convicted of mail fraud asking for help on his campaign — an action that contradicts the ethics reform proposal the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee is releasing later today.

