Andrea Harkins Parrish, Norma Jajistar and Mike Simms | The Arc NCR

Andrea Harkins Parrish, Ed.D., Norma Jajistar and Mike Simms have been elected to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s board of directors.

Harkins Parrish is an assistant professor in the department of special education at Towson University where she teaches graduate and undergraduate courses with a focus on special education as well as technology integration. She holds degrees in special education, a certificate in educational administration and a doctorate in instructional technology. She is a recipient of the 2018 “Best Student Paper” award by the American Education Research Association as well as the Louise Lippy McHahan Memorial Scholarship from Towson University.

Jajistar, the office manager for Point Breeze Credit Union, is tasked with oversight of the main headquarters’ branch operations. With more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry, she diligently works to provide easy, reliable bank services to help members of the credit union save time and money.

Simms is a vice president at Leidos – Advanced Solutions Group and has more than 25 years of experience in the delivery of complex solutions and services to customers in the federal, commercial and state business areas. Over the past 19 years with Leidos, Simms has established a strong understanding of how to work through the complex government acquisition process among other processes to deliver results in support of key leadership. He has a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and is a registered professional engineer in Texas.