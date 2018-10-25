Quantcast

Gansler, Raskin recall O’Connor’s opposition to judicial elections

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 25, 2018

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s farewell announcement from public life this week quiets the voice of perhaps the most eloquent opponent of judicial elections to ever speak out against the practice in Maryland. Appearing in Annapolis eight years ago, O’Connor spoke in support of a proposed state constitutional amendment to remove the requirement that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo