Gerren Price, Mitch Krebs, Elizabeth Drigotas, Courtney Zellmer and Darren Moseley | Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Md.

Gerren Price, Mitch Krebs, Elizabeth Drigotas Courtney Zellmer and Darren Moseley have been appointed to the board of directors with Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Maryland, a nonprofit providing Maryland schoolchildren with arts-infused learning experiences.

Price is the director of public space operations for DowntownDC Business Improvement District and will serve on the Young Audiences 50,000 Kids Committee.

Krebs is vice president of business banking and a portfolio manager with First National Bank and will join the Young Audiences Finance Committee.

Drigotas is a principal with Deloitte Tax LLP. She graduated magna cum laude from Bowdoin College and ith highest honors from University of North Carolina School of Law. Drigotas will join the Young Audiences 50,000 Kids Committee.

Zellmer is vice president and senior human resources consultant and human resources business partner with T. Rowe Price. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park and will serve on the Young Audiences 50,000 Kids Committee.

Moseley is a business development specialist with C&S Jones Group LLC and a graduate of Bowie State University.