Howard Bank nets $3.8M in income in 3Q report

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2018

Howard Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Howard Bank, reported $3.98 million in net income for the third quarter of 2018 in an earnings statement released Wednesday. Net income was $3.98 million and earnings per basic share was $0.21, compared to net income of $1.71 million for the third quarter of 2017 and a net loss ...

