Jenkins joins lobbying corps at Bellamy Genn

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 25, 2018

One Annapolis lobbying firm is beefing up its roster, adding a former candidate for lieutenant governor. Luwanda Jenkins, who most recently ran as Sen. Richard Madaleno's running mate in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, will join Bellamy Genn Group as senior government relations associate. Lorenzo Bellamy, managing partner and founder, said Jenkins "extensive knowledge of Maryland procurement and ...

