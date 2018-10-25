Quantcast

Proposed Md. judicial discipline rules redefine reprimand, add discovery requirements

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 25, 2018

In an attempt to address problems cited by judges and the Court of Appeals, a proposed update to Maryland's rules governing judicial ethics would create an avenue for Court of Appeals review, allow immediate notice of complaints and require discovery disclosures. The draft was posted to the website for the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo