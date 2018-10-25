Leticia Enos | Visit Baltimore

Leticia Enos has been promoted to community engagement manager with Visit Baltimore.

In the newly formed community engagement manager position, Enos will focus on strategic community outreach and advancement of the Visit Baltimore Education & Training Foundation Inc., which was founded to promote and support Baltimore and the local tourism community.

She will assist the public affairs team with programs, events and new initiatives related to community engagement and tourism advocacy. Enos will also support fundraising efforts for the Visit Baltimore Education & Training Foundation Inc. to increase programming and outreach.