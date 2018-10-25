Quantcast

Report on Maryland football culture: problems, but not ‘toxic’

By: The Washington Post Rick Maese and Keith L. Alexander October 25, 2018

The exhaustive eight-week external report that will help the University System of Maryland Board of Regents decide the fate of football coach DJ Durkin paints a troubling picture of the program but stopped short of saying the environment in College Park was "toxic." "The commission found that the Maryland football team did not have a 'toxic ...

