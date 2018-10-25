Quantcast

Stadium Square developer calls retail leasing ‘a challenge’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 25, 2018

Retail leasing at the $275 million Stadium Square project lags behind office and residential activity, but its developer believes deals for shops and eateries will accelerate. Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at master developer Caves Valley Partners, and Matthew Herbert, of architecture firm Design Collective, presented schematics for the latest office building at Stadium Square to the ...
Ben Jealous placed nearly a half dozen calls to a lobbyist convicted of mail fraud asking for help on his campaign — an action that contradicts the ethics reform proposal the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee is releasing later today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo