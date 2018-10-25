Quantcast

Stolers’ $25M contribution to help fund UMMC cancer building

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 25, 2018

The University of Maryland Medical Center will build a major expansion of its comprehensive cancer center with the help of a $25 million contribution from Leonard and Roslyn Stoler, the largest donation in the hospital's history. The expansion will provide significantly more space for the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center as ...

