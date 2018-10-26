Quantcast

3D printing hub launched in Aberdeen

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 26, 2018

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences Friday launched a new program for the development of manufacturing processes based around 3D printing. The Aberdeen-based Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Processes program, called AMMP, includes partnerships between the Army Research Lab, local universities and manufacturers, including GE and Lockheed Martin. “This program has talent in all of the sectors,” ...

