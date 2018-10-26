Quantcast

Hogan says he’d make congressional districts more contiguous

By: Associated Press Brian Witte October 26, 2018

While Gov. Larry Hogan says a second term would look a lot like his first, he also says Maryland voters can expect to see some significant changes — notably in how the state's congressional map is drawn.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo