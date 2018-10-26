Quantcast

Plaintiffs in Baltimore jail lawsuit allege failure to comply with settlement

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 26, 2018

Plaintiffs in a decades-long lawsuit over conditions at Baltimore's jails are asking a federal judge to extend the life of their 2016 settlement with the state due to "overwhelming evidence" of noncompliance with its terms. The motion, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, refers to the "glacial pace of compliance" with the settlement, which ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo