Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland celebrates 101 years

More than 150 Maryland business leaders celebrated Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland’s 101st Anniversary signature event Sept. 27 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Guests, many who wore polka dots in tribute to the Walt Disney animated classic film “101 Dalmatians” and the group’s 101st anniversary, enjoyed delicious regional fare and local craft beers. The celebration included a “Best in Show” competition for guests sporting the most stylish polka dotted attire and a mystery raffle collected $3,000 to support the BBB Maryland Foundation.

Winners and finalists were announced for both the 2018 Torch Awards for Ethics, BBB’s premier annual award that recognizes businesses that embody BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust, and the brand new 2018 Spark Award, a local program that honors young companies dedicated to maintaining an ethical workplace.

Torch Award for Ethics winners included Friedman, Framme & Thrush P.A. and Synchronicity Boutique. Finalists for the prestigious award were All-Pro Placement Service Inc., Cheaper Than a Geek!!!, Electronic Billing & Customer Support and Offit Kurman.

Spark Award winners included Fully Grown LLC, Ortus Academy and Walter Electric. Finalists for the award were Chesapeake Collection LLC, Hunt A Killer, Mission Escape Rooms and Sobar.

