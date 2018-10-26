Quantcast

ERIK PERNELL CARROLL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree child abuse This case arose out of an investigation by the Caroline County Department of Social Services into allegations that the victim, a minor, had been sexually abused by a family member. Although appellant Erik Carroll was not the initial subject of the investigation, the victim identified ...

