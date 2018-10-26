Quantcast

Hogan posts another $2.4 million in final days of campaign

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 26, 2018

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan collected another $2.44 million for his re-election war chest over the final two months before early voting. The figure, announced by the campaign in advance of a required filing deadline, brings the incumbent's fundraising totals to nearly $19.2 million for the four-year cycle. “Governor Hogan’s broad and deep support among Marylanders of all political ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo