LARNELL HENDRICK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to correct illegal sentence -- Need for hearing Larnell Hendrick, appeals from an order of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County denying, without a hearing, his motion to correct illegal sentence. He presents essentially two challenges to the ruling of the circuit court: that the motions court was required to hold ...

