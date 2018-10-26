Quantcast

Restaurant chain Newk’s Eatery expands with second Md. location

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018

Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery will launch its second location in Maryland as the fast casual restaurant chain will open Nov. 5 at Annapolis Towne Centre, 2077 Somerville Road. Saia Enterprises, LLC, comprised of husband-and-wife team Tom and Donna Saia, will operate the 3,907-square-foot Annapolis location. The couple opened Maryland’s first Newk’s at Waugh Chapel Towne Center in ...

