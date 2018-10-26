Quantcast

SHARON HARLEY v. STEVE WILLIAMS

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018

Torts -- Malicious prosecution -- Probable cause The Circuit Court for Montgomery County found that Steve Williams had probable cause to file a statement of charges against Sharon Harley and that, therefore, Harley could not establish a necessary element of her malicious prosecution suit against Williams. Read the opinion

