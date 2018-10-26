Quantcast

STEVEN LEWIS WINBORNE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Habeas corpus petition -- Right to appeal In March 1996, a jury found Steven Winborne guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment the same month. The Circuit Court for Baltimore County denied Mr. Winborne’s postconviction petition in 2015 (he had dismissed an earlier petition without ...

