Trump officials bypass appeals, go straight to Supreme Court

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes October 26, 2018

To a far greater degree than its predecessors, the Trump administration has sought to bypass adverse lower-court rulings on some of its signature issues by seeking extraordinary relief from a refortified conservative Supreme Court. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Solicitor General Noel Francisco have repeatedly gone outside the usual appellate process to get issues such as ...

