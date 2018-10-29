Abby Brandt | The Children’s Guild

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2018

brandt-abby-the-childrens-guildThe Children’s Guild of Prince George’s County, a nonpublic school serving children and youth with behavioral, emotional and learning disabilities to include children on the autism spectrum, named Abby Brandt principal.

Brandt previously served as principal in residence at The Children’s Guild.

Brandt brings more than eight years of experience in education, special needs and school administration. She also provides professional development and coaching services to school leaders and teachers as a consultant with Ed Partners in Washington.

 

