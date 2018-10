Welcome to Monday, the 89th anniversary of Black Tuesday.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Justice Department splits with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over transgender bias.

— Did a conference over cold cuts violate Wisconsin’s open-meetings law?

— New York’s top cop apologizes to woman for police mishandling of her 1994 rape allegation.

— Federal prosecutors seek death penalty for alleged killer of 11 during Jewish prayer service.