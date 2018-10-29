Carpe diem

Seize the day. Seize the moment. Appreciate the little things.

Through the hustle and bustle of practicing law and dealing with other people’s issues, it sometimes can be hard to take a step back and appreciate the little things.

That is why I challenge you to stop and smell the roses sometimes. This can be writing five small goals for that day when you first wake up and see how many of those goals you can accomplish. I’m not suggesting long-term goals, but small goals, such as complimenting at least five people.

If you are able to seize little moments of your day perhaps you will be able to appreciate the little things and in turn be able to put more thought and compassion into how you interact with others who cross your path, be they clients, opposing counsel/party, court staff, etc.

We all are just trying to get through each day, but sometimes we lose track of the fact that others may see things differently than we do. It doesn’t mean one of us is right and the other is wrong. Seize the opportunity to appreciate others’ perspectives even if you may not agree with them. It will likely make you feel better, and hopefully will make others feel better, and in turn, make the world just a little better than it previously was/is.