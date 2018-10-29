GBMC Foundation raises more than $200K at 18th annual Legacy Chase

Guest enjoy Legacy Chase, the GBMC Foundation’s signature fundraising event, including Stacey McGreevy, CPA, second from left, vice president of support services with GBMC, and David Brierley, third from left, a district manager with Sodexo. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)
Riders take their horses around a turn on the steeplechase course at Shawan Downs in Cockeysville to the delight of fans during Legacy Chase, the GBMC Foundation’s signature fundraising event. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)
Cristie Nickel, second from left, volunteer organizer with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, gets a photo with Legacy Chase volunteers Joan Lewis, Marge Piechocki and Betty Foell during the GBMC Foundation’s signature fundraising event. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)
Lisa Griffee, director of quality improvement with the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, sings the national anthem to kick off Legacy Chase, the GBMC Foundation’s signature fundraising event. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)
Legacy Chase guests get right up to the rail for a great view of the steeplechase competition at Shawan Downs in Cockeysville. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)
Dr. John Chessare, right, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, speaks to Legacy Chase attendees in the GBMC tent, accompanied on stage by Dr. Paul Celano, Herman and Walter Samuelson medical director of the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)
A crowd of nearly 7,000 people came out to Shawan Downs in Cockeysville Sept. 29 to help raise money for the GBMC Foundation at its 18th annual Legacy Chase event.
The event raised more than $200,000 in support of oncology programs and services in the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC.
For this year’s time-honored annual tradition of steeplechase racing and family-friendly fun, GBMC continued the Hats, Horses and Hope theme to celebrate cancer survivors as each of these symbols create a sense of comfort and strength for cancer patients.
Stretched across 300 acres of green meadows at the scenic Shawan Downs in northern Baltimore County, Legacy Chase attracted equestrian fans, friends and families from across the region for steeplechase races, Railside tailgating, great food and family-friendly activities, including the time-honored tradition of the G. Leslie Grimes Stick Pony Race.
