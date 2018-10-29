GBMC Foundation raises more than $200K at 18th annual Legacy Chase

A crowd of nearly 7,000 people came out to Shawan Downs in Cockeysville Sept. 29 to help raise money for the GBMC Foundation at its 18th annual Legacy Chase event.

The event raised more than $200,000 in support of oncology programs and services in the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC.

For this year’s time-honored annual tradition of steeplechase racing and family-friendly fun, GBMC continued the Hats, Horses and Hope theme to celebrate cancer survivors as each of these symbols create a sense of comfort and strength for cancer patients.

Stretched across 300 acres of green meadows at the scenic Shawan Downs in northern Baltimore County, Legacy Chase attracted equestrian fans, friends and families from across the region for steeplechase races, Railside tailgating, great food and family-friendly activities, including the time-honored tradition of the G. Leslie Grimes Stick Pony Race.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.