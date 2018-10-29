Jennifer Friend-Kelly | Offit Kurman

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2018

friend-kelly-jennifer-offit-kurmanJennifer Friend-Kelly has joined Offit Kurman in its Bethesda office.

Friend-Kelly’s practice in real estate law emphasizes resolving landlord-tenant disputes, specifically, representing landlords of all sizes in residential and commercial litigation. Her representation also includes lease drafting, resolving fair housing disputes, and prosecuting breach of lease actions. In addition, Friend-Kelly spent several years managing affordable housing sites. She has experience with Low-Income Housing Tax Credit properties, recertifications and lease disputes.

