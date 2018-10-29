Quantcast

Md. gas drops another 6 cents

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2018

The gas price average nationally have been dropping slowly and steadily for the past 16 days and Maryland saw another 6-cent drop last week, according to data released Monday by AAA. The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular in Maryland was $2.68, a 6-cent decline that followed a 7-cent drop the previous week. The ...

