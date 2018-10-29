Quantcast

State says employee hasn’t proved she was demoted for Facebook post

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 29, 2018

Lawyers representing the Department of Natural Resources are asking a federal judge to deny an employee's request for an injunction after she claimed she was punished for making a derogatory comment on social media about Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous. The request comes even as the attorney representing Candus Thomson, a spokeswoman at the department's Natural ...

