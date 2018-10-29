Quantcast

What’s next for ClearMask after winning Shore Hatchery competition?

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 29, 2018

Baltimore-based startup ClearMask took home the $30,000 top prize Friday at Salisbury University’s biannual Ratcliffe Foundation Shore Hatchery entrepreneurship competition, hosted by Salisbury University. ClearMask, the developers of a transparent surgical mask that helps improve communication with anyone wearing the mask, took home another pitch competition victory after a series of wins last spring. “It’s validation,” Aaron Hsu, ...

