Emily English and Heather Keith | Gemstone Biotherapeutics

Dr. Emily English has been named CEO of Gemstone Biotherapeutics, a Baltimore-based biotech company developing bioengineered products for scar-free skin regeneration, and Heather Keith has joined the company as director of sales and marketing.

English joined Gemstone a year ago as chief operating officer and her promotion to CEO was recently approved by the board of directors. As CEO, she will lead the company’s overall strategic direction, including fundraising, innovation and commercialization efforts.

Keith, a veteran of the medical device industry, will lead marketing and sales efforts as Gemstone grows toward commercialization of its skin regeneration products. Prior to joining the Gemstone team in July, Keith worked in business development at Battelle, an applied science and technology development company. She also served as CEO and founder of Strohl Medical Technologies.