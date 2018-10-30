Quantcast

ERIS MURRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Allen charge At the conclusion of a six-day jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, appellant, Eris Murray, was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree sexual offense, and sodomy. Appellant was found not guilty on all other charges. The court merged sodomy into second-degree sexual ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo