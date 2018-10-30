FEATURED MOVER | Sonja Quale, Confidio

Confidio, a technology-enabled pharmacy benefit advisory firm in Towson, has named Sonja Quale, PharmD to be chief clinical officer and vice president of informatics.

Quale previously served as vice president and chief clinical officer at PharMerica Corporation and vice president of client and sales analytics at Express Scripts.

A seasoned health care executive, Quale possesses a deep understanding of industry trends, enabling her to identify product development opportunities, create technical changes that improve efficiencies, and maximize the value of data to improve the care of patients while lowering costs.

Quale received both a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy and Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy.

Before joining Confidio, Quale was president of Larson Enterprise Solutions LLC in Louisville, Kentucky and vice president and chief clinical officer with PharMerica. She also spent nearly 12 years with Express Scripts in Bloomington, Minnesota in variety of positions, becoming senior director of clinical analysis and strategies.

Outside the office, Quale was a board member of Achievement Rewards for College Scientists for three years, from 2011 to 2014.

Resides in:

I split my time between Louisville, Kentucky and Towson

Education:

I received my Doctorate and Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from the University of Minnesota

If you had not chosen health care as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I was very interested in residential architecture and would comb through magazines for unique floor plans and exterior designs. I loved the blend of creativity and precision needed to make it work. I could spend hours drafting and designing when I was in high school.

Favorite vacation:

My most favorite vacation is a tie between sailing in the British Virgin Islands for 10 days on a 40-foot Beneteau and renting an RV with the family. Vacationing with the kids in an RV offered our family amazing adventures in Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota several years ago. It was great family bonding time.

When I want to relax, I … :

I am extremely passionate about golf. There is nothing better than being outside doing something physical and intellectual at the same time.

Favorite book:

I love to read all genres of books, but “The Stand” by Steven King is one of my favorites. For professional learning, I listen to audio books – my favorite is the “4 Disciplines of Execution,” by Franklin Covey.

Favorite quotation:

This is just one of many that I love – “The most meaningful way to succeed is to help other’s succeed.” – Adam Grant. I have built a successful career by being in-service to others and am motivated to help others succeed. Whether it is generating insights from data to bring solutions that will help win and retain clients, or offering my time and expertise to help someone get their idea off the ground, I get a lot of personal satisfaction from my contribution to the successful outcome. It is a win-win and absolutely meaningful.