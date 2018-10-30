John Brothers | T. Rowe Price Foundation

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018

brothers-john-t-rowe-price-foundationJohn Brothers, president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation and president of the Program for Charitable Giving, accepted an appointment as chair of the Baltimore City Community College Foundation.

Brothers founded and led Quidoo Consulting, an international consulting firm, for more than a decade before joining T. Rowe Price. He holds a doctorate in law and policy from Northeastern University, an MPA in nonprofit management from New York University and an MBA in public policy from American Public University.

