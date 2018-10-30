Quantcast

Md. legislative panel wants to know if state hirings politically driven

Governor's spokeswoman disputes suggestion that ideology plays a role in personnel decisions

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A joint legislative committee ended a 25-minute hearing Tuesday with few answers to questions concerning the role of the governor's appointment office in the hiring and promotion of some state employees. Lawmakers said they are trying to determine if some state employees are vetted by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's appointments office and then are hired ...

