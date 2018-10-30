Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. MARK EDMUND CHRISTIAN, II

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Post-conviction relief -- Abuse of discretion The State of Maryland, appellant, appeals the post-conviction order of the Circuit Court for Harford County that granted Mark Edmund Christian, II, appellee, a new trial. In March 2012, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Harford County found Christian guilty of first-degree murder, attempted armed ...

