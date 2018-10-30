Quantcast

UMd’s Loh to retire next year as Evans and Durkin keep jobs

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 30, 2018

University of Maryland, College Park President Wallace Loh will retire at the end of the academic year while athletic director Damon Evans and football coach DJ Durkin will remain with the school amid fallout from the death of football player Jordan McNair and media reports about a toxic culture within the football program. The announcements were ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo