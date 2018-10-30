Quantcast

Under Armour Q3 revenue up, 2018 losses expected to shrink

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 30, 2018

Under Armour's revenue was up 2 percent, or $1.4 billion, in the third quarter of 2018, and projected operating losses for the year are anticipated to decrease to as low as $50 million compared to the previously expected $60 million. The revenue increase last quarter was driven by a 4 percent boost in wholesale income to ...

