WILLIAM MOORE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Terry stop Appellant, William Moore, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland, and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a felony, and related offenses. After his motion to suppress evidence was denied, appellant entered a not guilty plea ...

