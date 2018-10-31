Billy Cannon, Ted Semaya, Greg Grissett and Edward DeLisle | Offit Kurman

William “Billy” Cannon (landlord representation), Ted Semaya (commercial litigation north), Greg Grissett (intellectual property), and Edward DeLisle (government contracting) were chosen as practice group leaders at Offit Kurman.

Cannon represents property owners and property management companies in the District of Columbia and Maryland in state and federal court litigation, mediations, and administrative agency hearings and also assists with leasing, transactions and Fair Housing Act compliance. He is certified in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Compliance and represents many LIHTC properties and other affordable housing providers. Additionally, Cannon represents sellers and purchasers in transactions, with a particular emphasis on the District of Columbia Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act. Cannon handles TOPA compliance and litigation, as well as other litigation arising out of the purchase and sale of real property. He also handles appellate matters for property owners and property management companies. He is a member of the District of Columbia Bar Association, Maryland Bar Association and the Real Estate, Housing and Land Use Section of the District of Columbia Bar Association. He also serves as a mentor for the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Program and is a member of the Barristers and the National Association of Real Property Managers.

Semaya has decades of experience helping clients, from individuals to large multinationals, managing complex and international disputes through litigation in federal, state and foreign courts and in international and domestic arbitrations and mediations, in administrative tribunals, and, most importantly, in avoiding such disputes. He has broad experience representing and counseling clients in such disputes and proceedings in, among other areas, business (such as fraud and other business wrongs), commercial (such as contract), corporate (such as M&A), securities (such as 10b-5 fraud), maritime (such as charter parties and contracts of affreightment), professional liability (such as accountants, attorneys, and D&O), insurance and reinsurance, tax, and trusts and estates.

Grissett helps businesses navigate complex intellectual property issues related to product development, marketing and capital investment, with experience spanning the apparel, textile, sporting goods, medical device, oil & gas, automotive, furniture, and consumer products industries. He has a rare combination of experience in the international and business aspects of intellectual property (IP). He lived and worked in Paris where he gained experience in U.S. and European patent procurement and enforcement. He also has business experience working with a major global materials corporation in IP management and licensing roles. Gregory’s international perspective and practical experience help companies proactively manage IP development and enforcement issues unique to complex business operations.

DeLisle concentrates his practice in the areas of federal contracting, construction law, construction litigation and small business procurement and litigation. He has drafted and negotiated construction contracts, teaming agreements and joint venture agreements for subcontractors, contractors, developers and owners. DeLisle also actively monitors the progress of his clients’ construction projects in order to safeguard those rights and remedies to which they are entitled. He has litigated, arbitrated and mediated complex construction and procurement cases in various jurisdictions and forums throughout the area.