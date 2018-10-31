Quantcast

Court overturns contempt ruling against Md. Health Department officials

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 31, 2018

A Maryland appeals court Wednesday overturned a civil contempt of court ruling against five state Health Department officials for failing to comply with a judge’s order to admit criminal defendants to a mental health facility. The Court of Special Appeals said the contempt ruling was invalid because the order had been complied with, albeit belatedly, before ...

