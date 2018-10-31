Fight Cancer from the Fairways raises money for American Cancer Society

A total of 23 foursomes and 92 golfers took their best shots at taming the course at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills Oct. 1 for the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways.

The fundraising event to support cancer research and free American Cancer Society patient services, such as Baltimore Hope Lodge, also had additional guests who came to the evening dinner that followed the tourney.

Dr. Kevin Cullen, American Cancer Society national chairman of the board and medical director of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, was a featured speaker at the dinner. He spoke about the progress being made in saving lives from cancer and the role of the American Cancer Society which has funded more than $4 billion in cancer research since 1946.

At the dinner, Cullen was presented with the MileOne Autogroup Visionary award by MileOne COO Scott Fader for Cullen’s vast contributions fighting cancer and supporting research on a local and national level.

The featured survivor speakers included Julianna Walker, a Washington-area resident, who has stayed at Baltimore Hope Lodge for several months over the past seven years while undergoing breast cancer treatment at Johns Hopkins.

