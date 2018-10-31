Fight Cancer from the Fairways raises money for American Cancer Society

From left, Bobby Michel and Glen Baker of RE Michel Company enjoy a meal with Charles Bartlett, Charlie Marsh, Brock King, Anthony DiGiorgio of Ferguson HVAC at during the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
From left, Todd Clingan of Fidelity Mechanical Services, Shannon Klein of Charles H. Klein & Sons HVAC and Randy McDowell of Fidelity Mechanical Services enjoy some of the food after a day on the golf course during the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
From left, Jay Alvather, Phil Eisman, Paul Bowie, Matt Hannigan and Frank Buckley, all with Tek Systems), meet up at the bar with Doug Brooks, the director of finance at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; and David Kleeman, of the Norris Auto Group. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
Golfers representing law firm Whiteford Taylor Preston at the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways event included, from left, Matt Hartzler, Adam Cizek and Lyle Hershey. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
From left, Tswana Sewell, executive director of the American Cancer Society (ACS); Dr. Kevin Cullen, board chair with the ACS; and Scott Fader, COO of the MileOne Autogroup, enjoy the festivities at the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
From left, Alden Bradstock, Smitty Bradstock, Brooks Robinson, Shannon Klein and Patrick Klein take time for a photo during the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
From left, Todd Clingan, Randy McDowell, Mark Tillotson and Michael Magliano, of Fidelity Mechanical Services, participated in the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
A team from BFM Architects, including Elaine Morris, Pam Tetlow, Brent Feight and Carrie Donley, take a photo with their caddies on the course. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society)
A total of 23 foursomes and 92 golfers took their best shots at taming the course at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills Oct. 1 for the fifth annual Fight Cancer From the Fairways.
The fundraising event to support cancer research and free American Cancer Society patient services, such as Baltimore Hope Lodge, also had additional guests who came to the evening dinner that followed the tourney.
Dr. Kevin Cullen, American Cancer Society national chairman of the board and medical director of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, was a featured speaker at the dinner. He spoke about the progress being made in saving lives from cancer and the role of the American Cancer Society which has funded more than $4 billion in cancer research since 1946.
At the dinner, Cullen was presented with the MileOne Autogroup Visionary award by MileOne COO Scott Fader for Cullen’s vast contributions fighting cancer and supporting research on a local and national level.
The featured survivor speakers included Julianna Walker, a Washington-area resident, who has stayed at Baltimore Hope Lodge for several months over the past seven years while undergoing breast cancer treatment at Johns Hopkins.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.