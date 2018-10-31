Jacquie Cohen Roth | CANMD

The Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association (CANMD) announced Jacquie Cohen Roth has been named executive director of the association.

Cohen Roth is founder/CEO of Maryland based Athena Communications LLC and CannabizMD LLC. She received a dual Bachelor of Arts and minor from The Maxwell School of Syracuse University and lives in Annapolis.

CANMD represents licensed medical cannabis growers and processors in the state of Maryland. The association promotes the responsible advancement of the medical cannabis industry in Maryland by fostering a favorable social, economic and legal climate. Cohen Roth will provide recommendations to CANMD’s board of directors on matters related to medical cannabis policy, public health and best practices as well support the association’s efforts to educate and act as a resource to lawmakers, medical providers and patients.